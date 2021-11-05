Market cap of Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] reaches 2.21B – now what?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] closed the trading session at $6.76 on 11/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.63, while the highest price level was $7.08. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Hudbay Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE:HBM) released its third quarter 2021 financial results. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.43 percent and weekly performance of -4.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, HBM reached to a volume of 2705683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

HBM stock trade performance evaluation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.88 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +0.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.35.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.55. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] managed to generate an average of -$86,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,161 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 32,905,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.44 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $107.73 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -4.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 20,752,695 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 22,530,360 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 128,482,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,765,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,800,675 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,293,641 shares during the same period.