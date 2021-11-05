Market cap of Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] reaches 130.00M – now what?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] traded at a high on 11/04/21, posting a 8.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.52. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Dogness Completes Over $1 Million in Pet-Tech Shipments to a Major U.S. Retailer to Meet Increased Holiday Demand.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced it has completed over $1 million in pet-tech shipments to a major U.S. retailer to meet holiday demand. The customer is one of the most prominent retailers in the U.S. and it will be selling the Dogness Smart CAM Treater, while featuring the Company in its in-store and online holiday gift guide.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “This is another significant milestone as we continue to work closely with our customers and the supply chain to secure inventory to meet holiday demand levels. Demand remains strong across our target geographic markets, as we benefit from multiple catalysts. Smart technologies, in particular, are being increasingly adopted by major retailers to meet customers’ needs. This latest order, which was increased by 15% from the original order size, reflects the strong growth we are seeing and our advantaged position in the market. In addition to having sought after products with high reliability and enhanced performance features, our team continues to do a great job navigating the global supply chain to secure the high product volumes major customers need.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3948640 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dogness (International) Corporation stands at 11.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.75%.

The market cap for DOGZ stock reached $130.00 million, with 25.91 million shares outstanding and 20.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 541.43K shares, DOGZ reached a trading volume of 3948640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has DOGZ stock performed recently?

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.95. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 47.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.03 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.66 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.03.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now -11.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.95. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of -$30,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]

3 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 19,954 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 75,474 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 38,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,664 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 75,390 shares during the same period.