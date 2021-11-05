Market cap of Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] reaches 227.35B – now what?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] surged by $13.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $520.21 during the day while it closed the day at $515.62. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports October Sales Results.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) reported net sales of $16.47 billion for the retail month of October, the four weeks ended October 31, 2021, an increase of 19.2 percent from $13.82 billion last year.

For the nine weeks ended October 31, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $35.97 billion, an increase of 17.3 percent from $30.66 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation stock has also gained 5.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COST stock has inclined by 17.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.16% and gained 36.85% year-on date.

The market cap for COST stock reached $227.35 billion, with 443.23 million shares outstanding and 440.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 2607420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $479.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $535 to $540. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $490 to $540, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on COST stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COST shares from 500 to 550.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 8.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.61.

COST stock trade performance evaluation

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.23 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 463.59, while it was recorded at 499.67 for the last single week of trading, and 400.88 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 24.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.95. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $17,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 116.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.41.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation posted 3.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 11.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $155,469 million, or 69.30% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,004,912, which is approximately 0.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,955,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.45 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.64 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 0.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,169 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 14,982,741 shares. Additionally, 957 investors decreased positions by around 11,068,007 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 275,467,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,517,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,755,432 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,403,519 shares during the same period.