Market Analysts see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] traded at a high on 11/04/21, posting a 19.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.89. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Recent Business and Clinical Highlights and Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, reported third quarter financial results and provided business and clinical highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8693308 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.92%.

The market cap for SGMO stock reached $1.62 billion, with 143.98 million shares outstanding and 120.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 937.68K shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 8693308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

How has SGMO stock performed recently?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.73. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 24.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.55 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.61. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.37.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -25.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.45. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$292,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 95.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO.

Insider trade positions for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

There are presently around $827 million, or 53.70% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 10,304,295, which is approximately -0.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,783,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.55 million in SGMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $99.16 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly -0.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 3,036,685 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,262,596 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 66,642,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,941,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,631 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,303,121 shares during the same period.