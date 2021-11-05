Market Analysts see Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] closed the trading session at $46.22 on 11/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.64, while the highest price level was $49.40. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Iron Mountain Reports Third Quarter Results.

— Net Income increases 77%; Achieves record quarterly Revenue, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA –.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, announces financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. The conference call / webcast details, earnings call presentation and supplemental financial information, which includes definitions of certain capitalized terms used in this release, are available on Iron Mountain’s Investor Relations website. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures are included herein.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.78 percent and weekly performance of -0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, IRM reached to a volume of 4165242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $40.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $33 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. On April 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for IRM shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

IRM stock trade performance evaluation

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, IRM shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.55, while it was recorded at 46.54 for the last single week of trading, and 41.55 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iron Mountain Incorporated posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 6.41%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,749 million, or 81.30% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,504,119, which is approximately -0.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 32,712,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in IRM stock with ownership of nearly 1.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 16,042,554 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 8,905,517 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 207,607,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,556,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,814,403 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,218,918 shares during the same period.