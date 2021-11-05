Market Analysts see Embraer S.A. [ERJ] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] price plunged by -3.24 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on October 21, 2021 that EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers Nine Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 3Q21.

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 30 jets in the third quarter of 2021, of which nine were commercial aircraft and 21 were executive jets (14 light and seven large). As of September 30, the firm order backlog totaled USD 16,8 billion.

Deliveries by Segment.

A sum of 3356394 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. Embraer S.A. shares reached a high of $16.05 and dropped to a low of $15.11 until finishing in the latest session at $15.52.

The one-year ERJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.1. The average equity rating for ERJ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.24.

ERJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, ERJ shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.08, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embraer S.A. Fundamentals:

Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ERJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Embraer S.A. posted -0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 4.08%.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,084 million, or 39.30% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 23,565,367, which is approximately -3.819% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; OLDFIELD PARTNERS LLP, holding 3,892,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.41 million in ERJ stocks shares; and SPX EQUITIES GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA, currently with $54.3 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly 22.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 13,656,020 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 19,232,055 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 36,929,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,817,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,376,005 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,662,736 shares during the same period.