Market Analysts see Element Solutions Inc [ESI] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] surged by $0.85 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.42 during the day while it closed the day at $26.22. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the Q&A session will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Element Solutions Inc stock has also gained 15.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESI stock has inclined by 12.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.82% and gained 47.88% year-on date.

The market cap for ESI stock reached $6.49 billion, with 247.60 million shares outstanding and 218.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, ESI reached a trading volume of 4135047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Element Solutions Inc [ESI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $27.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Element Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ESI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ESI stock trade performance evaluation

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.56. With this latest performance, ESI shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.26 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.46, while it was recorded at 24.31 for the last single week of trading, and 21.50 for the last 200 days.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Element Solutions Inc [ESI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. Element Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.14.

Return on Total Capital for ESI is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.76. Additionally, ESI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] managed to generate an average of $17,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Element Solutions Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 26.30%.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,996 million, or 98.50% of ESI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,567,560, which is approximately -4.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,175,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.79 million in ESI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $456.33 million in ESI stock with ownership of nearly 21.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Element Solutions Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI] by around 19,261,113 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 15,225,992 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 194,186,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,674,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,954,162 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,289,588 shares during the same period.