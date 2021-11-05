Market Analysts see Blackstone Inc. [BX] gaining to $182. Time to buy?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] price surged by 0.02 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Moonbug Entertainment to Be Acquired by Next Generation Media Company Backed by Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs and Blackstone.

Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., the digital-first, global children’s entertainment company, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the recently formed media company run by leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by investment capital from Blackstone. Moonbug’s founders CEO René Rechtman and COO John Robson, and existing management team and shareholders, will retain equity stakes in the Mayer-Staggs-Blackstone-backed media company.

Founded in 2018, Moonbug has rapidly built an industry-leading, global family audience through its highly popular shows such as CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, and many others. Their content appears in 27 languages on more than 100 platforms around the world such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon and Sky. Moonbug shows promote healthy values like compassion, empathy and resilience to kids around the world. Moonbug’s CoComelon is currently the second-most subscribed YouTube channel with approximately 120 million subscribers globally and the most-watched kids show on Netflix.

A sum of 4407068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.49M shares. Blackstone Inc. shares reached a high of $144.63 and dropped to a low of $141.52 until finishing in the latest session at $144.53.

The one-year BX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.12. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $144.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $103 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 692.23.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 26.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.97 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.23, while it was recorded at 141.79 for the last single week of trading, and 98.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

BX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blackstone Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 16.16%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,612 million, or 64.00% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,344,478, which is approximately 2.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,579,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in BX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.13 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -42.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 56,261,792 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 42,260,952 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 334,685,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,207,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,178,279 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,083,278 shares during the same period.