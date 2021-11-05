Market Analysts see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNA] traded at a low on 11/04/21, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.99. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Allena Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Development of ALLN-346 for Chronic Treatment of Hyperuricemia in Patients With Gout and Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease.

– Novel oral therapeutic candidate ALLN-346 targets uric acid in the intestinal tract -.

– Patients with gout and CKD have a serious condition with an unmet need for urate-lowering–therapies –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6751937 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.30%.

The market cap for ALNA stock reached $80.56 million, with 57.93 million shares outstanding and 53.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, ALNA reached a trading volume of 6751937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALNA shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has ALNA stock performed recently?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.34. With this latest performance, ALNA shares gained by 19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9295, while it was recorded at 0.9060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2192 for the last 200 days.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALNA.

Insider trade positions for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]

There are presently around $21 million, or 30.30% of ALNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNA stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,330,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 million in ALNA stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.96 million in ALNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNA] by around 1,866,571 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 494,435 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 19,438,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,799,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 195,152 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 209,501 shares during the same period.