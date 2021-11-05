Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] Is Currently 1.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] price surged by 1.34 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Mandiant Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 22 percent from the third quarter of 2020.

Annualized recurring revenue for continuing operations increased 26 percent from the end of the third quarter of 2020 to $264 million1.

A sum of 2555160 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.77M shares. Mandiant Inc. shares reached a high of $18.31 and dropped to a low of $17.78 until finishing in the latest session at $18.18.

The one-year MNDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.39.

Guru’s Opinion on Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.46.

MNDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 17.84 for the last single week of trading, and 19.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mandiant Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for MNDT is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, MNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,652 million, or 94.00% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,986,222, which is approximately 4.588% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,095,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.15 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $283.75 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 14.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 20,053,024 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 13,462,264 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 167,348,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,864,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,449,295 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,038,424 shares during the same period.