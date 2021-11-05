LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] moved down -2.66: Why It’s Important

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] loss -2.66% or -2.49 points to close at $91.08 with a heavy trading volume of 2833904 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that LyondellBasell to Address Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, announced Bob Patel, chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Webcast and Presentation Slides AccessA live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

It opened the trading session at $94.05, the shares rose to $94.19 and dropped to $89.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYB points out that the company has recorded -20.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, LYB reached to a volume of 2833904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $116.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LYB stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LYB shares from 117 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.53.

Trading performance analysis for LYB stock

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.74, while it was recorded at 93.22 for the last single week of trading, and 101.62 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.42 and a Gross Margin at +11.80. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.41. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] managed to generate an average of $74,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 51.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

There are presently around $21,538 million, or 70.90% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 39,992,846, which is approximately -1.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 27,044,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in LYB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.33 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 1.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 16,246,275 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 10,824,313 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 209,406,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,476,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,625,964 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,141,936 shares during the same period.