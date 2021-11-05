Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] is -13.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.22 during the day while it closed the day at $1.18. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Lipocine Announces FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to LPCN 1144 for Treatment of Non-Cirrhotic NASH.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted Fast Track Designation to LPCN 1144 as a treatment for non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”). LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, was recently studied in the Liver Fat intervention with oral Testosterone (“LiFT “) Phase 2 paired biopsy clinical study in patients with confirmed NASH. Treatments with LPCN 1144 in the LiFT clinical study resulted in robust liver fat reduction, assessed by magnetic resonance imaging, proton density fat fraction (“MRI-PDFF”) technique, and showed improvement of liver injury markers with no observed tolerability issues. Additionally, key secondary endpoint results after 36 weeks of treatment in the LiFT clinical study demonstrated that treatments with LPCN 1144 met the NASH resolution regulatory endpoint, showed positive effects in appendicular lean mass and whole-body fat mass and continued to show substantial reductions in markers of liver injury compared to placebo.

“The granting of Fast Track Designation represents an important recognition by the FDA of LPCN 1144’s potential to address a significant unmet need in the treatment of NASH,” said Dr. Mahesh Patel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lipocine. “We believe the Fast Track Designation will enable us to work closely with the FDA on our development program for NASH, including the design of the Phase 3 program.”.

Lipocine Inc. stock has also gained 15.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPCN stock has declined by -13.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.11% and lost -13.24% year-on date.

The market cap for LPCN stock reached $102.22 million, with 88.29 million shares outstanding and 86.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 821.56K shares, LPCN reached a trading volume of 4168204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPCN shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock. On January 11, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LPCN shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

LPCN stock trade performance evaluation

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.69. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 18.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1357, while it was recorded at 1.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3961 for the last 200 days.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -104.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.44. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,905,893 per employee.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 10.60% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,815,348, which is approximately 6.439% of the company’s market cap and around 2.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,582,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 million in LPCN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.92 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly 2481.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 1,891,142 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 865,482 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,547,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,304,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,122 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 707,256 shares during the same period.