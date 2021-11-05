Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] moved down -0.56: Why It’s Important

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] loss -0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $12.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results and the Acquisition of PropX.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced third quarter 2021 financial and operational results and acquisition of PropX.

Summary Results and Highlights.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. represents 178.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.40 billion with the latest information. LBRT stock price has been found in the range of $12.39 to $13.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 2871819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $13, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LBRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.16. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.42 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.93 and a Gross Margin at -7.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now -11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.39. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $1,215 million, or 53.80% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,590,293, which is approximately 42.146% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,866,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.34 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $131.95 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 21.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 17,939,132 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 29,701,737 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 49,533,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,174,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,979,548 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 25,250,162 shares during the same period.