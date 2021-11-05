Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] Is Currently -4.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] loss -4.23% or -1.24 points to close at $28.08 with a heavy trading volume of 2954569 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Liberty Global Reports Q3 2021 Results.

Strong demand for connectivity driving sustained volume growth, added 266k1 aggregate broadband and postpaid mobile subscribers in Q3.

New FMC portfolios launched in the UK and Switzerland; integration and synergy plans in both markets progressing well.

It opened the trading session at $28.17, the shares rose to $29.09 and dropped to $27.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LBTYA points out that the company has recorded 1.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, LBTYA reached to a volume of 2954569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $39.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBTYA stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LBTYA shares from 21 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for LBTYA stock

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.08, while it was recorded at 28.91 for the last single week of trading, and 27.10 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYA is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.37. Additionally, LBTYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] managed to generate an average of -$70,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Global plc posted -1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,830.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBTYA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]

There are presently around $4,172 million, or 93.80% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 51,144,602, which is approximately 0.367% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 7,885,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.43 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $215.01 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 9,472,341 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 13,242,847 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 125,845,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,560,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,166,553 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,005,613 shares during the same period.