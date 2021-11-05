JP Morgan slashes price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] – find out why.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] price plunged by -4.07 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Studio City Announces Earnings Release Date.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement.

A sum of 2956156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.42M shares. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares reached a high of $11.18 and dropped to a low of $10.59 until finishing in the latest session at $10.61.

The one-year MLCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.84. The average equity rating for MLCO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $14.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21.10 to $16.90, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on MLCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, MLCO shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 15.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$63,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MLCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,060 million, or 40.80% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,274,824, which is approximately 3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,940,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.35 million in MLCO stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $178.95 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 127.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 42,012,758 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 36,710,578 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 115,403,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,127,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,075,883 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,757,595 shares during the same period.