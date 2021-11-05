Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Stock trading around $136.52 per share: What’s Next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] traded at a low on 11/4/2021, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $136.52. The company report on November 3, 2021 that ICE Publishes 2022 Auction Calendar for UK Emissions Trading Scheme.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced the publication of the 2022 auction calendar for the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (“ETS”).

ICE hosted the first UK ETS auction in May 2021, alongside launching UK Allowance (UKA) Futures contracts and UKA Daily Futures. Since then, more than 156,000 lots of UKA futures have traded, equivalent to 156 million tons of carbon, open interest has grown to 42,131 contracts, and roughly 67 million allowances have been bought through fortnightly auctions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3484273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at 2.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $75.23 billion, with 563.00 million shares outstanding and 555.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3484273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $149.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $125, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.12, while it was recorded at 137.62 for the last single week of trading, and 117.54 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.93 and a Gross Margin at +69.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 10.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.81. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $234,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 12.34%.

There are presently around $68,476 million, or 90.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,273,179, which is approximately -0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,385,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.39 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 0.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 33,957,654 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 32,444,041 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 435,180,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,581,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,034,284 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,576,960 shares during the same period.