Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $8

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.41 during the day while it closed the day at $7.08. The company report on November 3, 2021 that INOVIO Further Expands INNOVATE Phase 3 Trial for COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate INO-4800 With Regulatory Authorization from India.

Authorization to conduct INNOVATE Phase 3 trial in India builds on recent regulatory authorizations from Brazil, Philippines, Mexico and Colombia.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to help protect people from infectious diseases, and help treat cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, announced that it has received authorization from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)’s Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to proceed with the Phase 3 segment of INOVIO’s global Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE (INOVIO INO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy), in India for INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. INOVIO is partnering with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (Advaccine) to conduct the INNOVATE Phase 3 segment in multiple countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Regulatory authorization in India follows authorizations from health authorities in Brazil, Philippines, Mexico and Colombia.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -2.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INO stock has declined by -22.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.36% and lost -20.00% year-on date.

The market cap for INO stock reached $1.52 billion, with 209.56 million shares outstanding and 206.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 3195247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 233.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $523 million, or 35.90% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,171,701, which is approximately 3.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,948,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.51 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $63.06 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 7.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,714,545 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 11,339,979 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 50,885,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,939,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,475,813 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,636,171 shares during the same period.