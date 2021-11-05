India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] is -3.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] price surged by 3.42 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on October 29, 2021 that IGC Reports Financial Results for the September 30, 2021 Quarter.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) announces its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which is the second quarter of the Company’s 2022 fiscal year.

The highlights for the quarter are:.

A sum of 5089686 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 988.73K shares. India Globalization Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $1.58 and dropped to a low of $1.44 until finishing in the latest session at $1.51.

Guru’s Opinion on India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 186.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20.

IGC Stock Performance Analysis:

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.63. With this latest performance, IGC shares gained by 4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4998, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6272 for the last 200 days.

Insight into India Globalization Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.49 and a Gross Margin at -38.86. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -981.18.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -28.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.00. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$176,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 11.10% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: DAVY GLOBAL FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 1,413,876, which is approximately 26.872% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 843,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 million in IGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.99 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly -8.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 1,211,723 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 285,312 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,632,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,129,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 805,794 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,337 shares during the same period.