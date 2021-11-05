Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] Revenue clocked in at $322.50 million, down -16.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] loss -8.06% or -3.47 points to close at $39.59 with a heavy trading volume of 8120625 shares. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Freshworks Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Total revenue grew 46% year-over-year.

Net dollar retention rate of 117%, up 8 percentage points year-over-year.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, FRSH reached to a volume of 8120625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.21.

Trading performance analysis for FRSH stock

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH], while it was recorded at 46.23 for the last single week of trading.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.89. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.95.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -27.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$15,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 2,517,745 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,517,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,517,745 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.