For Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] surged by $4.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $66.34 during the day while it closed the day at $66.22. The company report on March 15, 2021 that SQM Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Year 2020.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

SQM’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sqm.com.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock has also gained 22.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SQM stock has inclined by 32.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.36% and gained 34.90% year-on date.

The market cap for SQM stock reached $19.26 billion, with 285.63 million shares outstanding and 113.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, SQM reached a trading volume of 4265533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $61.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $38 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SQM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70.

SQM stock trade performance evaluation

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.74. With this latest performance, SQM shares gained by 27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.21 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.40, while it was recorded at 60.10 for the last single week of trading, and 51.69 for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to 42.00%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,378 million, or 37.40% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,816,488, which is approximately 68.177% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,505,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.55 million in SQM stocks shares; and RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC, currently with $219.54 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly 74.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 13,912,891 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 9,008,876 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 28,095,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,016,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,252,937 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,096,361 shares during the same period.