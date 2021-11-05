For Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK], Analyst sees a drop to $6. What next?

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] traded at a low on 11/04/21, posting a -1.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.44. The company report on November 2, 2021 that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (“Comstock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRK) reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights of 2021’s Third Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3032645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comstock Resources Inc. stands at 6.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.30%.

The market cap for CRK stock reached $2.25 billion, with 231.43 million shares outstanding and 80.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, CRK reached a trading volume of 3032645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Comstock Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $5, while Truist kept a Hold rating on CRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 27.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CRK stock performed recently?

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, CRK shares dropped by -10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00 and a Gross Margin at +22.73. Comstock Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.11.

Return on Total Capital for CRK is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.80. Additionally, CRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] managed to generate an average of -$256,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comstock Resources Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

There are presently around $708 million, or 29.90% of CRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP with ownership of 5,640,294, which is approximately 7.565% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 5,585,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.73 million in CRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.72 million in CRK stock with ownership of nearly 139.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE:CRK] by around 30,992,958 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,596,576 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 38,459,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,049,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,140,950 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,978,348 shares during the same period.