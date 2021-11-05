For Bilibili Inc. [BILI], Analyst sees a rise to $76. What next?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] loss -4.70% on the last trading session, reaching $75.48 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Bilibili to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 17, 2021-.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

Bilibili Inc. represents 384.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.26 billion with the latest information. BILI stock price has been found in the range of $75.22 to $80.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 3389128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $108.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $122 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on BILI stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 128 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.76.

Trading performance analysis for BILI stock

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.28, while it was recorded at 77.32 for the last single week of trading, and 100.50 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.10.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.04. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$391,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $11,339 million, or 49.20% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 12,296,220, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $754.8 million in BILI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $656.68 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 56.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 27,713,197 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 35,176,093 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 87,330,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,219,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,902,018 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 15,876,492 shares during the same period.