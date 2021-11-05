Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Stock trading around $157.55 per share: What’s Next?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.08%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Expedia Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“Despite continued volatility in the travel recovery, Expedia Group’s net income and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter nearly matched our Q3 2019 levels driven by the superior performance from Vrbo and domestic travel along with improvements across virtually all lines of business. With early positive signs in Q4 and many countries announcing new openings to international travelers, we are feeling increasingly confident about a continued recovery,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “We recently celebrated our 25th anniversary of forever changing travel. And as we come out of Covid, we are committed to once again charting an exciting new path for our customers, partners, and the entire travel ecosystem.”.

Over the last 12 months, EXPE stock rose by 59.95%. The one-year Expedia Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.44. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.74 billion, with 149.09 million shares outstanding and 138.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, EXPE stock reached a trading volume of 4680612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $179.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $240 to $238, while Truist kept a Buy rating on EXPE stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXPE shares from 165 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.62, while it was recorded at 162.26 for the last single week of trading, and 162.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 8.50%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,160 million, or 98.90% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,750,231, which is approximately 1.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,218,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $1.19 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 45.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 20,222,058 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 19,863,363 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 100,566,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,651,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,003,943 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,647,357 shares during the same period.