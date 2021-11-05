Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] moved up 95.08: Why It’s Important

Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ: EVAX] jumped around 6.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.68 at the close of the session, up 95.08%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Evaxion Biotech Announces Filing of Registration Statement in the U.S for Proposed Follow-on Public Offering to Raise Additional Capital.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (Nasdaq: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed follow-on public offering of the Company’s ordinary shares, to be delivered in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). Evaxion also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the ADSs offered in the follow-on public offering. The number and price of the securities to be sold in the offering has not yet been determined.

Compared to the average trading volume of 120.04K shares, EVAX reached a trading volume of 35869677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVAX shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evaxion Biotech A/S is set at 2.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has EVAX stock performed recently?

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.35. With this latest performance, EVAX shares gained by 45.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.54 for Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading.

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for EVAX is now -202.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -184.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, EVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] managed to generate an average of -$432,026 per employee.Evaxion Biotech A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]

Positions in Evaxion Biotech A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ:EVAX] by around 6,773 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 451,198 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 18,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVAX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,773 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 311,910 shares during the same period.