Dropbox Inc. [DBX] moved up 0.94: Why It’s Important

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] traded at a high on 11/04/21, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.01. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Dropbox Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Third Quarter Revenue of $550.2 Million, Up 12.9% Year-over-yearGAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $77.3 Million and $161.0 Million, Up 157.7% and 43.5% Year-over-yearNet Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $231.5 Million and Free Cash Flow of $221.5 Million.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2940607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dropbox Inc. stands at 1.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $12.25 billion, with 388.40 million shares outstanding and 300.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 2940607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DBX shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has DBX stock performed recently?

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.37, while it was recorded at 30.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.14 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $8,323 million, or 87.30% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,541,741, which is approximately -2.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,415,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $540.05 million in DBX stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $468.33 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 8.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 37,657,516 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 40,944,965 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 189,808,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,411,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,525,210 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,121,720 shares during the same period.