DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] is 147.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] gained 11.40% on the last trading session, reaching $105.32 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2021 that DigitalOcean Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue Growth Accelerated to 37% and Net Dollar Retention Rate Increased to 116%.

Average Revenue Per Customer Grew 28% Year-over-Year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. represents 106.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.07 billion with the latest information. DOCN stock price has been found in the range of $91.51 to $105.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, DOCN reached a trading volume of 3716952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $79.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $57 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on DOCN stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCN shares from 50 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49.

Trading performance analysis for DOCN stock

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.25. With this latest performance, DOCN shares gained by 27.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.26 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.23, while it was recorded at 96.89 for the last single week of trading.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]

There are presently around $3,631 million, or 49.40% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,757,990, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; AH EQUITY PARTNERS III (PARALLEL), L.L.C., holding 4,904,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.53 million in DOCN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $273.59 million in DOCN stock with ownership of nearly 51.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOCN] by around 6,646,720 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,819,063 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 25,011,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,477,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,732,305 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,748 shares during the same period.