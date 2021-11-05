DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Revenue clocked in at $1.11 billion, up 54.47% YTD: What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] gained 6.75% on the last trading session, reaching $7.43 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2021 that DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi Appointed to Nareit Advisory Board of Governors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) announced that Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, has been appointed to the Nareit 2022 Advisory Board of Governors. Nareit, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, is the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate.

“I am honored to have been elected to Nareit’s Advisory Board of Governors and look forward to working with other members to highlight the important role REITs play, now and into the future, in creating jobs, driving economic activity, revitalizing communities and building much needed digital infrastructure,” Mr. Ganzi said. “As a unique digital REIT with the operating DNA and access to institutional capital that positions us to execute globally on converging the digital infrastructure ecosystem, DigitalBridge is laying the foundation for tomorrow’s data-driven economy.”.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. represents 479.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66 billion with the latest information. DBRG stock price has been found in the range of $7.10 to $7.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 7670562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.99.

Trading performance analysis for DBRG stock

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.06. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.68 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.24. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBRG.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $3,219 million, or 94.30% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,217,573, which is approximately 1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,828,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.37 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $178.68 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 21.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 44,782,753 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 29,274,895 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 359,159,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,217,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,379,424 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,143,690 shares during the same period.