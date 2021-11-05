Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain 13.24% so far this year. What now?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] loss -7.00% or -0.29 points to close at $3.85 with a heavy trading volume of 14470071 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that DBGI Announces it will Accept Cryptocurrencies as Form of Payment.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBGI”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, announces it will start accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment across all its brands.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) enables our brands to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. We believe this form of payment will continue to grow as a potential currency in our industry, stated Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, DBGI reached to a volume of 14470071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.50% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,647, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 63,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in DBGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $53000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 194,221 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,221 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.