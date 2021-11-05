Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Stock trading around $12.75 per share: What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.85%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Deutsche Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock rose by 28.53%. The one-year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.14.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.42 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 4623174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

UBS have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 390.56.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.07. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $5,847 per employee.

DB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,220 million, or 34.19% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,453,187, which is approximately 3.718% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 67,389,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $859.22 million in DB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $835.26 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 1.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 76,309,382 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 75,566,475 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 414,387,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,263,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,868,780 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 28,884,244 shares during the same period.