Cowen slashes price target on Amyris Inc. [AMRS] – find out why.

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] closed the trading session at $14.43 on 11/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.155, while the highest price level was $14.90. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Amyris to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 8.

Amyris, Inc., (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of the financial markets on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time), during which, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, and Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer, will discuss Amyris’ third quarter financial results and provide a business and financial update. Participants may access the live webcast on Amyris’ Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 850-0551 (domestic) or (412) 902-4203 (international) and asking to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 133.68 percent and weekly performance of -2.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 2641966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.78.

AMRS stock trade performance evaluation

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 19.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 448.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 14.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -141.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,925 million, or 47.00% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,829,395, which is approximately 90.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,376,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.75 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $189.18 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 43,729,103 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 17,730,269 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 71,923,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,383,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,923,604 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,232 shares during the same period.