CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] moved down -0.35: Why It’s Important

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $14.43 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2021 that CNX Reports Third Quarter Results.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) released financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

Third quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.

CNX Resources Corporation represents 215.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.29 billion with the latest information. CNX stock price has been found in the range of $14.40 to $14.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 2811689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $18.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CNX stock

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.33 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 14.66 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

There are presently around $2,906 million, or 93.10% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 28,166,481, which is approximately -4.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,567,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.37 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $277.28 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 6.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 13,594,211 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 15,033,652 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 172,759,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,387,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,059,951 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,458,682 shares during the same period.