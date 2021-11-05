Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] Revenue clocked in at $9.76 million, down -47.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRXT] gained 19.11% or 0.86 points to close at $5.36 with a heavy trading volume of 43034693 shares. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Clarus Therapeutics Announces Two Notices of Allowance for Patent Claims Covering JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate).

JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) is the first and only FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions.

Upon issuance, Clarus plans to list these patents in FDA’s Orange Book, which would bring the total number of Orange Book-listed patents covering JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) to seven.

It opened the trading session at $4.51, the shares rose to $8.00 and dropped to $4.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRXT points out that the company has recorded -46.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, CRXT reached to a volume of 43034693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CRXT stock

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.23. With this latest performance, CRXT shares gained by 41.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]

There are presently around $26 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRXT stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 769,910, which is approximately 10.295% of the company’s market cap and around 41.90% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 410,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 million in CRXT stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $2.14 million in CRXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRXT] by around 1,521,918 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 420,183 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,889,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,831,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRXT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,905 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 331,688 shares during the same period.