Citigroup slashes price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] – find out why.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [NASDAQ: HMHC] price surged by 20.74 percent to reach at $2.9. The company report on November 4, 2021 that HMH Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results; Delivers Billings Growth of 22%; Raises Full Year Guidance Again.

Continued Execution of Digital First, Connected Strategy Drives Growth of 123% in Annualized Recurring Revenue and Net Retention Rate of 153%.

HMH (Nasdaq: HMHC), a learning technology company, announced strong financial results for the third quarter which ended Sept. 30, 2021.

A sum of 3247429 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 725.72K shares. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares reached a high of $17.00 and dropped to a low of $15.17 until finishing in the latest session at $16.88.

The one-year HMHC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.85. The average equity rating for HMHC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMHC shares is $13.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $7 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $1, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on HMHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMHC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HMHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.89. With this latest performance, HMHC shares gained by 20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 513.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.15 for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Fundamentals:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HMHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company go to 5.00%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,903 million, or 90.10% of HMHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMHC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 15,709,018, which is approximately -1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 10,544,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.99 million in HMHC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $146.45 million in HMHC stock with ownership of nearly -2.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [NASDAQ:HMHC] by around 13,081,381 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 12,869,035 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 86,767,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,717,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMHC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,289,220 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,909,727 shares during the same period.