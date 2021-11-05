CDK Global Inc. [CDK] fell -16.98% so far this year. What now?

CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] closed the trading session at $43.03 on 11/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.90, while the highest price level was $44.40. The company report on November 2, 2021 that CDK Global, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Revenue Up 6% in the Quarter; Record Total DMS Sites.

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.98 percent and weekly performance of 2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 897.18K shares, CDK reached to a volume of 4380757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CDK Global Inc. [CDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDK shares is $60.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CDK Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CDK Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDK Global Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDK in the course of the last twelve months was 19.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CDK stock trade performance evaluation

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, CDK shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.96, while it was recorded at 43.77 for the last single week of trading, and 49.02 for the last 200 days.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDK Global Inc. [CDK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.14 and a Gross Margin at +52.44. CDK Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.85.

Return on Total Capital for CDK is now 20.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CDK Global Inc. [CDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.70. Additionally, CDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDK Global Inc. [CDK] managed to generate an average of $27,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CDK Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CDK Global Inc. [CDK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CDK Global Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK Global Inc. go to 10.00%.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,555 million, or 89.10% of CDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,653,777, which is approximately -1.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,483,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.15 million in CDK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $281.82 million in CDK stock with ownership of nearly -18.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDK Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ:CDK] by around 5,630,447 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 7,987,421 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 92,243,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,861,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDK stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,721,105 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 717,247 shares during the same period.