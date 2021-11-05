Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] is 75.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.30 at the close of the session, down -0.40%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2021) – Commenting on the Company’s third quarter 2021 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) stated “Our diverse product mix is a competitive advantage, as we can allocate capital to the highest return projects, without being reliant on any one commodity. Our effective and efficient operations combined with disciplined capital allocation generates significant free cash flow, which delivers substantial shareholder returns through our sustainable dividend and ongoing share repurchases. Our world class long life low decline assets, which have low maintenance capital requirements relative to the size and quality of the assets, delivered top tier Q3/21 operational and financial results with average production volumes of approximately 1,238 MBOE/d achieved in the quarter, representing increases of 11% and 8% over Q3/20 and Q2/21 levels respectively. Our strong operational results during Q3/21 delivered robust quarterly adjusted funds flow of approximately $3.6 billion. After our disciplined capital program and dividend, the Company generated quarterly free cash flow of approximately $2.2 billion.

Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance remains a priority. We continue to invest in technologies and innovations designed to improve our environmental performance and reduce our environmental footprint. As previously announced, the Oil Sands Pathways initiative to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is an unprecedented initiative by the Canadian energy industry. Canadian Natural and Pathways alliance members are developing several technology pathways that when implemented will strengthen our leading ESG performance through meaningful emissions reductions while maintaining jobs in the oil sands sector and creating thousands of new construction and permanent jobs in the energy and cleantech industries. Collaboration with the federal and Alberta governments on this initiative will be critical for Canada to achieve its climate goals.”.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock is now 75.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNQ Stock saw the intraday high of $43.61 and lowest of $41.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.64, which means current price is +88.84% above from all time high which was touched on 11/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, CNQ reached a trading volume of 3157309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $40.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $38 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNQ shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CNQ stock performed recently?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, CNQ shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.93 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.75, while it was recorded at 42.67 for the last single week of trading, and 33.24 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.63 and a Gross Margin at -0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNQ is now -0.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.47. Additionally, CNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] managed to generate an average of -$43,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

There are presently around $34,233 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 126,244,656, which is approximately -10.959% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 81,808,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $2.6 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 71,111,514 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 66,660,711 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 671,514,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 809,286,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,025,796 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,272,069 shares during the same period.