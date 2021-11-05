Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] is 13.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cadence Bancorporation [NYSE: CADE] gained 2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $31.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2021 that BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation Complete Their Merger.

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) announced the successful closing of its previously announced merger in which legacy Cadence Bancorporation merged into BancorpSouth Bank, with BancorpSouth as the surviving company. Upon the completion of the merger, BancorpSouth was renamed Cadence Bank, and its stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CADE” beginning.

Through this transaction, Cadence is the sixth-largest bank headquartered in its nine-state footprint with $48 billion in assets, and a presence in eight of the top 10 largest metropolitan statistical areas therein.

Cadence Bancorporation represents 105.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.36 billion with the latest information. CADE stock price has been found in the range of $29.96 to $31.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CADE reached a trading volume of 3529093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADE shares is $34.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cadence Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cadence Bancorporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on CADE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Bancorporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CADE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93.

Trading performance analysis for CADE stock

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, CADE shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.70% in the past year of trading.

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.50. Cadence Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.86.

Return on Total Capital for CADE is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.84. Additionally, CADE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] managed to generate an average of $49,619 per employee.

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cadence Bancorporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 110.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CADE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]

There are presently around $4,782 million, or 68.80% of CADE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CADE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,551,959, which is approximately -2.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,105,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.9 million in CADE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $365.98 million in CADE stock with ownership of nearly 14.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Bancorporation [NYSE:CADE] by around 16,763,612 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 11,040,379 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 125,503,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,307,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CADE stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,943,709 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,836,071 shares during the same period.