Buckingham Research lifts R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.06%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ROG, RRD, XLRN, ADMS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Over the last 12 months, RRD stock rose by 599.22%. The one-year R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.86. The average equity rating for RRD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $661.89 million, with 73.30 million shares outstanding and 69.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, RRD stock reached a trading volume of 3116784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRD shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RRD Stock Performance Analysis:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.06. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 69.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 599.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.76 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

RRD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 146.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $386 million, or 74.70% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,127,642, which is approximately 224.523% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,517,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.73 million in RRD stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $26.9 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly 3.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 13,215,714 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 11,489,487 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 18,059,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,764,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,698,950 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,370,265 shares during the same period.