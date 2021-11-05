BofA Securities slashes price target on FedEx Corporation [FDX] – find out why.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] jumped around 4.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $245.01 at the close of the session, up 2.08%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that FedEx Fleet Electrification.

FedEx Corporation stock is now -5.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FDX Stock saw the intraday high of $245.55 and lowest of $240.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 319.90, which means current price is +13.25% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 2878626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $302.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $346 to $329. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has FDX stock performed recently?

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.37, while it was recorded at 238.39 for the last single week of trading, and 271.31 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedEx Corporation posted 4.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 11.79%.

Insider trade positions for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $48,063 million, or 75.30% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,300,555, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,681,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in FDX stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.38 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 752 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 13,731,734 shares. Additionally, 695 investors decreased positions by around 10,909,695 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 171,527,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,168,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,281,856 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 1,054,997 shares during the same period.