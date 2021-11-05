Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is 38.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.75 during the day while it closed the day at $19.60. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) announced that it priced its public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $147.8 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on November 4, 2021.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its common stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock has also loss -1.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABR stock has inclined by 6.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.62% and gained 38.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $2.76 billion, with 142.62 million shares outstanding and 138.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 3572234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $20.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $9 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 19.99 for the last single week of trading, and 17.52 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.60 and a Gross Margin at +98.15. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.18.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 440.08. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 390.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $327,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 118.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,180 million, or 45.70% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,427,513, which is approximately 5.781% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,292,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.34 million in ABR stocks shares; and OMEGA ADVISORS INC., currently with $46.39 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 9.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 10,534,943 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 7,104,611 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 42,588,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,228,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,170,210 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,840,325 shares during the same period.