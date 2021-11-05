Aegon N.V. [AEG] Is Currently -2.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.07 during the day while it closed the day at $4.93. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Aegon commits to group-wide net-zero emissions objective by 2050.

The Hague, November 2, 2021 – Aegon announces that it has committed to transition its EUR 156 billion general account investment portfolio to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This is an important step in the strengthening of Aegon’s group-wide approach towards corporate sustainability. In this context, Aegon will join the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a UN-convened group of institutional investors committed to transitioning their portfolios to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

To ensure progress towards this 2050 commitment, Aegon has set a clear medium-term target. By 2025, Aegon aims to reduce by 25% the weighted average carbon intensity of its approximately EUR 55 billion corporate fixed income and listed equity general account assets where it has control. Aegon will set additional targets at 5-year intervals for the period after 2025 until 2050. To reach the 2025 target, Aegon will make adjustments to its general account portfolio.

Aegon N.V. stock has also loss -3.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEG stock has inclined by 12.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.71% and gained 24.81% year-on date.

The market cap for AEG stock reached $10.48 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 2632396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

AEG stock trade performance evaluation

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.95. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of -$6,541 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $789 million, or 7.70% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 110,295,770, which is approximately -0.58% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,295,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.11 million in AEG stocks shares; and APERIO GROUP, LLC, currently with $23.33 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 3,018,742 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 9,951,360 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 147,140,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,110,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 794,553 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 537,389 shares during the same period.