Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] Revenue clocked in at $33.40 million, up 63.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Xcel Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: XELB] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.11 during the day while it closed the day at $1.98. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second quarter net product sales of $4.5 million, increased over 700% from the second quarter of 2020, and up 30% from the first quarter of 2021.

Second quarter licensing revenue of $6.3 million, up 38% year-over-year and up 45% on a sequential quarter basis, driven by acquisition of LOGO Lori Goldstein brand.

Xcel Brands Inc. stock has also gained 45.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XELB stock has declined by -13.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.61% and gained 63.64% year-on date.

The market cap for XELB stock reached $37.92 million, with 19.45 million shares outstanding and 6.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 528.22K shares, XELB reached a trading volume of 5075282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Xcel Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Xcel Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Wunderlich kept a Buy rating on XELB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Brands Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

XELB stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.59. With this latest performance, XELB shares gained by 36.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5617, while it was recorded at 1.6260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9512 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.06 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. Xcel Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.93.

Return on Total Capital for XELB is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, XELB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] managed to generate an average of -$215,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Xcel Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xcel Brands Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XELB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Brands Inc. go to 10.00%.

Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.90% of XELB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELB stocks are: SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 342,236, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 264,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in XELB stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in XELB stock with ownership of nearly 49.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:XELB] by around 478,662 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 222,429 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 527,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,228,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,844 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 110,247 shares during the same period.