why Ternium S.A. [TX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.58

Ternium S.A. [NYSE: TX] price plunged by -14.45 percent to reach at -$6.7. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Results.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.’s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 “Interim financial reporting” (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as EBITDA, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

A sum of 3683118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 737.27K shares. Ternium S.A. shares reached a high of $43.825 and dropped to a low of $39.40 until finishing in the latest session at $39.67.

The one-year TX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.1. The average equity rating for TX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ternium S.A. [TX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TX shares is $57.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ternium S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ternium S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on TX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ternium S.A. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ternium S.A. [TX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.39. With this latest performance, TX shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for Ternium S.A. [TX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.01, while it was recorded at 44.80 for the last single week of trading, and 40.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ternium S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ternium S.A. [TX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Ternium S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.73.

Return on Total Capital for TX is now 10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ternium S.A. [TX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.68. Additionally, TX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ternium S.A. [TX] managed to generate an average of $38,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Ternium S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ternium S.A. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 184.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ternium S.A. go to 26.17%.

Ternium S.A. [TX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,419 million, or 21.30% of TX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TX stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 5,107,613, which is approximately -10.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,191,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.61 million in TX stocks shares; and PRUDENTIAL PLC, currently with $74.19 million in TX stock with ownership of nearly -13.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ternium S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Ternium S.A. [NYSE:TX] by around 8,232,736 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 9,199,922 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,325,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,757,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,811,290 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,586,963 shares during the same period.