why PAE Incorporated [PAE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.62

PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ: PAE] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $9.93 with a heavy trading volume of 5101903 shares. The company report on November 2, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of PAE Incorporated to Amentum Holdings LLC.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

It opened the trading session at $9.92, the shares rose to $10.115 and dropped to $9.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAE points out that the company has recorded 15.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, PAE reached to a volume of 5101903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PAE Incorporated [PAE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAE shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PAE Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2021, representing the official price target for PAE Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PAE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAE Incorporated is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PAE stock

PAE Incorporated [PAE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, PAE shares gained by 64.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.08 for PAE Incorporated [PAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

PAE Incorporated [PAE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PAE Incorporated [PAE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.34 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. PAE Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Total Capital for PAE is now 11.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PAE Incorporated [PAE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,431.52. Additionally, PAE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,360.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAE Incorporated [PAE] managed to generate an average of $1,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.43.PAE Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PAE Incorporated [PAE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PAE Incorporated posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAE.

An analysis of insider ownership at PAE Incorporated [PAE]

There are presently around $809 million, or 89.50% of PAE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAE stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 20,919,578, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., holding 8,133,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.77 million in PAE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.31 million in PAE stock with ownership of nearly 12.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAE Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ:PAE] by around 7,363,893 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 5,237,653 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 68,856,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,457,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,275,010 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,606,656 shares during the same period.