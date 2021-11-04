Wall Street Analyst Resumed Cerus Corporation [CERS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] jumped around 1.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.80 at the close of the session, up 16.59%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Cerus Corporation Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Product Revenue Guidance.

Accelerating Revenue Growth Driven by U.S. Adoption of INTERCEPT Platelets.

Total Revenue of $42.1 Million Grew 44% in the Third Quarter.

Cerus Corporation stock is now 12.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CERS Stock saw the intraday high of $8.00 and lowest of $6.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.87, which means current price is +67.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, CERS reached a trading volume of 5658330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerus Corporation [CERS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has CERS stock performed recently?

Cerus Corporation [CERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.60. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.67 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corporation [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.43 and a Gross Margin at +52.83. Cerus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.12.

Return on Total Capital for CERS is now -55.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.44. Additionally, CERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] managed to generate an average of -$221,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Cerus Corporation [CERS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerus Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERS.

Insider trade positions for Cerus Corporation [CERS]

There are presently around $1,182 million, or 83.20% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,942,911, which is approximately -18.006% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 13,713,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.96 million in CERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $104.79 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly 5.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 9,529,929 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 9,815,953 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 132,221,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,567,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,636,375 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,323 shares during the same period.