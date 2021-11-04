Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] jumped around 1.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.43 at the close of the session, up 5.72%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Astrid Isaacs Joins Bloomin’ Brands as Chief Technology Officer.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) announced the appointment of Astrid Isaacs to Chief Technology Officer for Bloomin’ Brands. She will lead the company’s technology strategy and platforms, while overseeing the IT, Digital and Loyalty teams. Isaacs will also join the Executive Leadership Team.

“Astrid’s proven ability to develop and implement technology to enable growth and enhance customer service, while improving productivity, will create a great deal of value for our customers and our company,” said David Deno, Chief Executive Officer of Bloomin’ Brands. “Digital connections, whether with our customers, our operators or our restaurant systems, have become a lifeline in our brands and many others. Astrid’s experience with well-known restaurant companies, including our operating environment, brings a familiar yet fresh approach to our team as we continue to meet the needs of our customers wherever and however they wish, in their homes, offices, or in our dining rooms.”.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock is now 10.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLMN Stock saw the intraday high of $22.51 and lowest of $20.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.81, which means current price is +19.39% above from all time high which was touched on 04/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, BLMN reached a trading volume of 9168963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $34.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $30, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on BLMN stock. On August 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BLMN shares from 26 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has BLMN stock performed recently?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, BLMN shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.56, while it was recorded at 21.45 for the last single week of trading, and 26.13 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.36. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.01.

Return on Total Capital for BLMN is now -1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58,653.61. Additionally, BLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53,454.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] managed to generate an average of -$2,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

There are presently around $2,056 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,841,486, which is approximately -1.932% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,284,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.39 million in BLMN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $77.41 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly 200.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 13,731,666 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,597,684 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 70,621,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,951,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,183,833 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,858,043 shares during the same period.