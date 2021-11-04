Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] traded at a low on 11/02/21, posting a -10.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.61. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Bright HealthCare Expands Affordable Health Plan Options and Care Delivery Network in North Carolina.

Bright HealthCare announced that it is expanding its affordable health plan options for individuals and families in North Carolina and is also growing its care network to include new Care Partners. These new health plan options are available starting Nov. 1, 2021, to individuals and families purchasing health insurance on the state based exchange. The expansion grows Bright HealthCare’s North Carolina footprint to 56 counties, reaching over 367,000 potential consumers.

Bright HealthCare, which operates in North Carolina under the corporate name Bright Health Company of North Carolina, has offered health plan options to North Carolinians since 2020 and has worked to provide affordable care to those who need it most including low-income and other vulnerable populations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4616660 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bright Health Group Inc. stands at 7.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.14%.

The market cap for BHG stock reached $4.93 billion, with 625.69 million shares outstanding and 600.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 4616660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

How has BHG stock performed recently?

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.90, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]

There are presently around $3,241 million, or 68.60% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEER IX & CO. LTD., holding 79,302,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.5 million in BHG stocks shares; and GREENSPRING ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $331.76 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 425,929,624 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,200 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,940,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 425,915,206 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,200 shares during the same period.