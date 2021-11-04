VMware Inc. [VMW] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $170

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] traded at a low on 11/03/21, posting a -2.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $131.68. The company report on November 1, 2021 that A New Chapter for VMware: Spin-Off from Dell Technologies Completed.

VMware Gains Operational and Financial Flexibility while Maintaining Strategic Partnership with Dell Technologies.

Company Poised to Lead in Multi-Cloud Services for All Apps, Enabling Digital Innovation with Enterprise Control.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4822908 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VMware Inc. stands at 4.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for VMW stock reached $55.36 billion, with 419.36 million shares outstanding and 79.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, VMW reached a trading volume of 4822908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VMware Inc. [VMW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $172.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on VMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has VMW stock performed recently?

VMware Inc. [VMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.38. With this latest performance, VMW shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.89 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.04, while it was recorded at 144.60 for the last single week of trading, and 152.57 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +81.81. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.49.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.76. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $60,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VMware Inc. posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for VMware Inc. [VMW]

There are presently around $23,547 million, or 72.20% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,710,824, which is approximately -1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,912,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.59 billion in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 3.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 18,636,835 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 11,368,970 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 148,811,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,817,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,560,697 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,257,990 shares during the same period.