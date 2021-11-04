Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is -20.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] gained 4.23% or 7.67 points to close at $189.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3903641 shares. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Vertex Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

-Product revenues of $1.98 billion, a 29% increase compared to Q3 2020-.

-Company raises full-year 2021 guidance for product revenues to $7.4 to $7.5 billion-.

It opened the trading session at $187.50, the shares rose to $190.75 and dropped to $184.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRTX points out that the company has recorded -11.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, VRTX reached to a volume of 3903641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $258.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on VRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.50, while it was recorded at 184.56 for the last single week of trading, and 203.40 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.67.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.85. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $797,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted 2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 9.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

There are presently around $44,469 million, or 92.30% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,360,089, which is approximately -3.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,249,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.83 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.48 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly -20.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 23,360,578 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 23,491,187 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 188,348,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,200,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,729,267 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,322 shares during the same period.