Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] Revenue clocked in at $1.51 billion, down -17.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE: TRQ] price plunged by -18.97 percent to reach at -$2.39. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for the third quarter of 2021.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

“Oyu Tolgoi produced solid operating results in the third quarter. Copper production of 41,935 tonnes was up 16% year-over-year and 14% relative to Q2’21. The mine also produced 130,799 ounces of gold in the quarter, an increase of 256% compared to the same quarter last year and 16% more than was produced in Q2’21. Revenue for the quarter was $622.8 million, an increase of 135.6% from Q3’20 revenue of $264.4 million. Thanks to the hard work of the Oyu Tolgoi team, and despite the difficult environment created by COVID-19, we are on track to meet our production guidance for 2021. All technical undercut readiness activities to begin underground production have been completed and Oyu Tolgoi has been ready from a technical perspective to commence the undercut since July 2021.” Stated Steve Thibeault, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill Resources.

A sum of 3960474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 549.14K shares. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares reached a high of $11.99 and dropped to a low of $9.90 until finishing in the latest session at $10.21.

The one-year TRQ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -155.25. The average equity rating for TRQ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRQ shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

TRQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.88. With this latest performance, TRQ shares dropped by -29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.58 for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 12.26 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.68.

Return on Total Capital for TRQ is now 1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.87. Additionally, TRQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] managed to generate an average of $176,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TRQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. go to 2.00%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $733 million, or 38.50% of TRQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRQ stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 19,070,056, which is approximately 2.252% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,054,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.66 million in TRQ stocks shares; and SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $49.94 million in TRQ stock with ownership of nearly -2.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE:TRQ] by around 7,201,514 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,656,838 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 59,954,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,812,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRQ stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 349,599 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,960,843 shares during the same period.