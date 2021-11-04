The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] Revenue clocked in at $1.08 billion, up 42.98% YTD: What’s Next?

The Container Store Group Inc. [NYSE: TCS] price surged by 19.65 percent to reach at $2.24. The company report on November 2, 2021 that The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Delivers the best second quarter consolidated net sales and earnings per share on record.

Consolidated net sales of $276.0 million, up 11.2% compared to Q2 fiscal 2020 and up 16.7% compared to Q2 fiscal 2019.

A sum of 4380392 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 519.68K shares. The Container Store Group Inc. shares reached a high of $14.25 and dropped to a low of $11.92 until finishing in the latest session at $13.64.

The one-year TCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.57. The average equity rating for TCS stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCS shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Container Store Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $2.25 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for The Container Store Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Container Store Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TCS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.53. With this latest performance, TCS shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.87 for The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Container Store Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.33 and a Gross Margin at +54.08. The Container Store Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.89.

Return on Total Capital for TCS is now 11.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.90. Additionally, TCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] managed to generate an average of $11,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.The Container Store Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TCS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Container Store Group Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,333.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Container Store Group Inc. go to 15.30%.

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $591 million, or 85.40% of TCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCS stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 15,334,006, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,136,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.42 million in TCS stocks shares; and FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $31.54 million in TCS stock with ownership of nearly 4.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Container Store Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in The Container Store Group Inc. [NYSE:TCS] by around 4,262,325 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,967,868 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,125,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,355,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,697,829 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 607,689 shares during the same period.